SBU: “Ukrtatnafta” paid 1.2 billion hryvnias to the state budget after investigating corruption schemes of its management

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes that after its joint investigation with the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) into corruption schemes of the former management of "Ukrnafta" and "Ukrtatnafta", the latter paid 1.2 billion hryvnias to the state budget.

The funds entered the budget as taxes unpaid by the former owners. For evading their payment, the ex-director was charged with suspicion and placed in custody.