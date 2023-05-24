SBU: “Ukrtatnafta” paid 1.2 billion hryvnias to the state budget after investigating corruption schemes of its management

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) writes that after its joint investigation with the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) into corruption schemes of the former management of "Ukrnafta" and "Ukrtatnafta", the latter paid 1.2 billion hryvnias to the state budget.
The funds entered the budget as taxes unpaid by the former owners. For evading their payment, the ex-director was charged with suspicion and placed in custody.
- Earlier, the Bureau of Economic Security declared a new suspicion to Ruslan Lyapko, the former acting first deputy chairman of the board of the "Ukrtatnafta" company. He is suspected of misappropriating fuel worth two billion hryvnias. The SBU says that the returned money will go to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- In March, the SBU seized oil products worth 800 million hryvnias, which were withdrawn by the previous management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta through the scheme. Searches at the logistics bases and warehouses of the companies took place as part of the investigation into the corruption scheme of the former management.
- Prior to that, Security Service employees together with the Bureau of Economic Security exposed schemes of embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnias by the former owners and top management of "Ukrnafta" and "Ukrtatnafta". 10 episodes are under investigation. It is about the transfer of large batches of oil products to affiliated companies, which allowed tax evasion and led to the devaluation of the companyʼs assets. The investigation believes that the scheme worked in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies.
- On February 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a search of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky in this case.
- The Security Service of Ukraine notified the chief accountant of "Ukrtatnafta" of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnias.
- After the investigation started, the company "Ukrtatnafta" urgently transferred 531 million hryvnias to the state budget.