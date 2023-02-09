SBU: “Ukrtatnafta” transferred UAH 531 million to the state budget after the investigation against its management began

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) stated that after the investigation initiated by it, the company "Ukrtatnafta" urgently transferred 531 million hryvnias to the state budget. The investigation concerns corruption schemes of the management of PJSC "Ukrnafta" and PJSC "Ukrtatnafta".

This was reported by the SBU press service.

The amount was transferred by the current managers of "Ukrtatnafta", who received a corresponding notification from the law enforcement officers.

The investigators found out that the previous management of this company sold fuel through the gas station network without paying excise tax. And this despite the fact that the amounts of the excise tax were included in the price for consumers. Thus, the companyʼs debt to the state for this episode alone amounts to more than 605 million hryvnias.

Previously, employees of the SBU, together with the Bureau of Economic Security, exposed the embezzlement schemes of 40 billion hryvnias by the former owners and top management of "Ukrnafta" and "Ukrtatnafta". 10 episodes are under investigation. It is about the transfer of large batches of oil products to affiliated companies, which allowed tax evasion and led to the devaluation of the companyʼs assets. The investigation believes that the scheme worked in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies.