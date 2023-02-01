The SBU officially announced the reasons for the search of Ihor Kolomoiskyi

The Security Service (SBU) exposed schemes for the embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnias at Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. Tax evasion and money laundering were also carried out at these enterprises.
This was reported in the press service of the SBU.
They are investigating 10 episodes of the embezzlement and laundering of 40 billion hryvnias by the former management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. It is about the transfer of large batches of oil products to affiliated companies, which allowed tax evasion and led to the devaluation of the companyʼs assets. The investigation believes that the scheme worked in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies.
The Security Service together with the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a number of searches at the residences of the actual owners and top management of the financial and industrial group, which includes Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, as well as at the addresses of alleged storage of oil products in different regions of Ukraine. Suspicions were declared to the managers of Ukrtatnafta.
- In December 2020, Ukrnafta paid off the "historic" tax debt to the state — 28.9 billion hryvnias.
- In September 2022, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau informed officials of Ukrnafta and directors of several enterprises about the suspicion of embezzlement of company property and funds worth 13.3 billion hryvnias.
- On November 7, 2022, according to the results of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Staff meeting, the shares of the companies Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta, Zaporizhtransformator, AvtoKrAZ and Motor Sich were forcibly alienated into the property of the state.
- On February 1, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a search of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi. Kolomoiskyi is a co-owner of Ukrnafta. His structures owned 42% of the shares.