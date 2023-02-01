The SBU officially announced the reasons for the search of Ihor Kolomoiskyi

The Security Service (SBU) exposed schemes for the embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnias at Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. Tax evasion and money laundering were also carried out at these enterprises.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

They are investigating 10 episodes of the embezzlement and laundering of 40 billion hryvnias by the former management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. It is about the transfer of large batches of oil products to affiliated companies, which allowed tax evasion and led to the devaluation of the companyʼs assets. The investigation believes that the scheme worked in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies.

The Security Service together with the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a number of searches at the residences of the actual owners and top management of the financial and industrial group, which includes Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, as well as at the addresses of alleged storage of oil products in different regions of Ukraine. Suspicions were declared to the managers of Ukrtatnafta.