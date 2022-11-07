The state nationalized critical enterprises “Ukrnafta”, “Motor Sich” and a number of others

Strategically important enterprises related to businessmen Konstantin Zhevaho, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev and Konstantin Hryhoryshin became state property.

These are the shares of PJSC Ukrnafta, PJSC Ukrtatnafta, JSC Motor Sich, PrJSC AvtoKrAZ and PrJSC Zaporizhtransformator.

The relevant decision was made by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak informed. This information was also confirmed to "Babel" by sources in the Presidentʼs Office.

The regulator allowed the write-off of the shares of the mentioned enterprises from the accounts of private individuals to the property of the state.

"Ukrnafta" is the largest oil producing company of Ukraine. There, Kolomoiskyʼs companies owned about 42% of the shares, and the state in the form of JSC Naftogaz — 50% plus 1 share. Other shares are owned by minority shareholders.

In “Ukrtatnafta”, the oligarch together with his partner Hennady Boholyubov owned about 60%, and the rest was owned by NJSC Naftogaz. The main asset of this enterprise was the Kremenchug Oil Refinery.

Bohuslaev had 56% of shares in “Motor Sich”, which he tried to sell to the Chinese holding company Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment Co Ltd. However, due to violations, the agreement was blocked, and Bohuslaev himself was recently arrested, accused of treason.

The fugitive oligarch Konstantin Zhevaho owned the company "AvtoKrAZ", which manufactured large-sized cars.

The bankrupt enterprise "Zaporizhtransformator" belonged to Kostyantyn Hryhoryshyn. Transformer and reactor equipment were produced there.

It is not yet known whether the former owners will receive compensation for the nationalization of enterprises.