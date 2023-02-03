The chief accountant of “Ukrtatnafta” received suspicion. Kolomoiskyi was searched in this case

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) notified the chief accountant of Ukrtatnafta of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnias.

The SBU reported this on February 3.

The woman was hiding in the Uzhhorod district in Transcarpathia.

Investigators established that Ukrtatnafta produced and sold fuel through a network of gas stations without paying excise tax, although the taxes were included in the price for consumers. Therefore, the excise tax arrears for this episode amounts to UAH 605 million.

The investigation into the embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnias continues. In particular, in Dnipro, they found a room where the hidden accounting of one of the companies was kept. The SBU is now looking for the withdrawn assets of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta.

There are 10 episodes in the case of the embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnias by Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. In particular, this is the transfer of large batches of oil products to affiliated companies, tax evasion by them, the creation of bad debts of oil refineries and oil production plants, which led to a decrease in the value of their assets. This was done in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies.