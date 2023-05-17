The former head of “Ukrtatnafta” was informed of a new suspicion in the case of misappropriation of fuel worth 2 billion hryvnias

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) reported a new suspicion to the former acting first deputy chairman of the board of the Ukrtatnafta company Ruslan Lyapko. He is accused of misappropriating fuel worth two billion hryvnias.

Detectives received information that officials of the oil refining company illegally moved more than 72 thousand tons of crude oil from customs warehouses to the territory of the refinery through the network of main oil pipelines in order to make light petroleum products from it.

Later, the fuel was sold without showing profits in the accounting and tax records. The cost of sold products is approximately two billion hryvnias.

The suspect is currently in custody. His preliminary suspicion concerns deliberate evasion of payment of excise tax for January and February 2022 for almost 1.3 billion hryvnias.