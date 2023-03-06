The SBU seized oil products of “Ukrnafta” and “Ukrtatnafta” worth almost 800 million hryvnias. They will be handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

During the searches of the companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, law enforcement officers seized more than 16,000 tons of oil products worth almost 800 million hryvnias.
This was reported in the press service of the SBU.
The investigation established that during 2022, Ukrtatnafta representatives shipped fuel to the addresses of affiliated companies and did not reflect these processes in tax reports. Next, controlled gas stations sold wholesale batches of petroleum products and did not pay excise tax.
Next, the seized fuel is planned to be seized, and later to be handed over to the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- Previously, employees of the Security Service, together with the Bureau of Economic Security, exposed the embezzlement schemes of 40 billion hryvnias by the former owners and top management of Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. 10 episodes are under investigation. It is about the transfer of large batches of oil products to affiliated companies, which allowed tax evasion and led to the devaluation of the companyʼs assets. The investigation believes that the scheme worked in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies.
- On February 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a search of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky in this case.
- The Security Service of Ukraine notified the chief accountant of Ukrtatnafta of suspicion in the case of embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnias.
- After the investigation started, the company Ukrtatnafta urgently transferred 531 million hryvnias to the state budget.