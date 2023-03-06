The SBU seized oil products of “Ukrnafta” and “Ukrtatnafta” worth almost 800 million hryvnias. They will be handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

During the searches of the companies Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, law enforcement officers seized more than 16,000 tons of oil products worth almost 800 million hryvnias.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

The investigation established that during 2022, Ukrtatnafta representatives shipped fuel to the addresses of affiliated companies and did not reflect these processes in tax reports. Next, controlled gas stations sold wholesale batches of petroleum products and did not pay excise tax.

Next, the seized fuel is planned to be seized, and later to be handed over to the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.