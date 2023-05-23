The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not yet confirmed the information about the start of training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not yet confirmed the information about the start of training Ukrainian pilots to work on F-16 fighters. It was noted there that people are currently being trained for such training.

The spokesman of the Air Force Yurii Ignat told about this on the air of the telethon.

"The process of preparing people to start this training is underway. There are advanced groups that have gone to European countries that can provide us with training sites. It is being studied how this process will take place, etc. The pilots themselves, who are already piloting, are not yet there," he explained.

According to him, the very fact of the formation of the "aviation coalition" is extraordinary news. Some countries will train pilots, and some are ready to hand over planes. Ignat emphasizes that the decision to transfer the planes to Ukraine has already been made. Now there are technical points and processes.

The Air Force spokesman said that all the details are now being studied: when and which groups will go to training in certain countries, how long the process will take, etc.