The US will allow the export of F-16s if allies decide to provide their fighters to Ukraine

Washington has let European allies know that it will allow them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This decision was prompted by pressure on the White House from members of Congress and partners.
CNN writes about this with reference to sources.
If the allies, in particular the Netherlands, decide to supply Ukraine with F-16s, the US will agree to export them. However, there have been no official requests to the Biden administration on this matter yet.
White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby declined to comment on the possibility of the US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but noted that the country is considering "future opportunities."
- According to the American report, two Ukrainian aces on simulators of F-16 fighters exceeded the expectations of the United States. There they believe that they will be able to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 in 4 months, not 18, as it should be.
- At the same time, the USA for now forbids Ukrainian pilots to train directly on the F-16. Their training in Europe will be limited to studying technical characteristics and tactical lessons without test flights on the F-16.
- The Netherlands and Great Britain plan to lead a "coalition of fighter jets" so that Ukraine receives Western aircraft. The office of the British Prime Minister said that Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte "will work to create an international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat aircraft, providing support in everything from training to the purchase of F-16 aircraft."
- In the summer , Great Britain will begin basic training of Ukrainian pilots to fly Western aircraft. There, they want to adapt the program that pilots of the Royal Armed Forces are trained by, for pilots from Ukraine, so that they can fly on Western models of aviation.
- Ukraine is asking its allies for Western-made multirole fighter jets, such as the F-15, F-16 and F-18. The partners have so far only agreed to train Ukrainian pilots, in particular , Britain, Poland and three other countries have promised to do so. Discussions about preparations for the transfer of Western aircraft are ongoing.
- In April, Denmarkʼs defense minister suggested that the allies would decide whether to transfer Western fighter jets to Ukraine by this summer.