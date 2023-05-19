The US will allow the export of F-16s if allies decide to provide their fighters to Ukraine

Washington has let European allies know that it will allow them to export F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. This decision was prompted by pressure on the White House from members of Congress and partners.

CNN writes about this with reference to sources.

If the allies, in particular the Netherlands, decide to supply Ukraine with F-16s, the US will agree to export them. However, there have been no official requests to the Biden administration on this matter yet.

White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby declined to comment on the possibility of the US sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but noted that the country is considering "future opportunities."