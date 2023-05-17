EUobserver: With a new package of sanctions, the European Union will help European companies exit the Russian market

The European Union plans to help European companies leave the Russian market so that they do not finance a full-scale Russian war against Ukraine with their taxes.

The publication EUobserver got acquainted with proposals for 11 packages of sanctions against Russia, among which special permits for financial transactions and legal services are mentioned, which will help companies from the European Union to leave Russia "painlessly".

EU countries will be able to allow financial transfers to blacklisted Russians under a number of conditions, for example, if such money is needed to complete transactions. The same applies to legal services. The permits will be valid until the end of August 2023.