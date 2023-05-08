The European Commission has sent EU countries proposals regarding the 11th package of sanctions against Russia

Brussels offered the countries of the European Union to eliminate sanctions loopholes with the help of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia.
AFP writes about it.
According to the spokesman of the European Commission Eric Mamer, the 11th package of sanctions will focus on the effectiveness of the previous ones, the imposing of new ones and how to eliminate loopholes in them. It will be discussed at the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on May 10.
- The European Commission also recommends stopping the export of technologies from eight Chinese companies, suspecting that they are selling them to Russia. This list also includes companies from Armenia, Iran, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.
- The European Union is trying to stop the re-export of technologies that can be used on the battlefield, such as microchips, through pro-Russian third countries. European officials emphasize that Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, post-Soviet countries, and the states of Central Asia have begun to sharply increase the import of sanctioned goods.
- The Financial Times investigation says that despite the sanctions, Russia purchased $900 000 worth of microchips and equipment. Most of them are from the European Union. Meanwhile, The New York Times wrote that Russia is circumventing sanctions and importing Western electronic components for the defense industry. Journalists learned that the sale of chips and other electronic components takes place through Armenia, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.
- Because of this, the USA and its partners considered an almost complete ban on the export of goods to the Russian Federation. However, difficulties may arise with the implementation of the decision, because for these sanctions to enter into force in the EU, the consent of all member states is necessary.