The European Commission has sent EU countries proposals regarding the 11th package of sanctions against Russia

Brussels offered the countries of the European Union to eliminate sanctions loopholes with the help of the 11th package of sanctions against Russia.

AFP writes about it.

According to the spokesman of the European Commission Eric Mamer, the 11th package of sanctions will focus on the effectiveness of the previous ones, the imposing of new ones and how to eliminate loopholes in them. It will be discussed at the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on May 10.