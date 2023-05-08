FT: The European Union will impose sanctions against Chinese companies for the first time. They help Russia bypass restrictions

Politicians want to include seven companies from China in the eleventh package of European Union sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by the Financial Times (FT) with reference to a copy of the sanctions list.

The sanctions list includes two companies from mainland China — 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, as well as five companies from Hong Kong — Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.

Some companies, such as King-Pai Technology, are already under the US sanctions. Washington stated that the Chinese company is a supplier for many enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

3HC, which makes computer chips, is accused of "attempting to circumvent export controls and acquiring or attempting to acquire goods of American origin to support Russiaʼs military and/or defense industrial base."

King-Pai supplies Russia with microelectronics that "have defense applications, including cruise missile guidance systems," the US Treasury Department noted.

The rationale for the sanctions states that electronic components are key for Russiaʼs military-industrial complex when conducting hostilities in Ukraine.

Until now, the European Union has avoided sanctions against China, saying that it does not see evidence of arms supplies to Russia. The restrictive measures need unanimous approval by all 27 member states before they can take effect.