Bloomberg: The “Grain Agreement” will be extended — Russia remains in it

The Black Sea grain initiative will continue to operate after May 18, despite previous unsuccessful negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to Turkish officials.

According to them, Russia agreed to temporarily stay in the agreement, although it threatened to withdraw from it if its conditions were not fulfilled.

The deputy of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine Yurii Vaskov told the journalists of the publication that it is too early to comment on the extension of the "grain agreement" and did not confirm it.