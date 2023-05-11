In Turkey, the next negotiations on the extension of the “grain agreement” ended in nothing. But there will be new ones

Negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the UN on the continuation of the "grain agreement" were completed in Istanbul. Agreements have not been reached, but there will be more meetings.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Turkey.

They said that the negotiations lasted two days. The parties will meet again to discuss the details of the continuation of the "grain agreement".

At the same time, all parties supported the proposal to remove merchant ships and crews stuck in Ukrainian ports after February 24, 2022. They agreed on a joint mechanism and coordination to carry out this evacuation.