Politico: The European Union is unlikely to close Russian gas pipelines with sanctions from the new package

The new sanctions package against Russia from the European Union is almost ready, but the countries cannot reach a consensus on the issue of Russian gas pipelines.

Politico believes that it is unlikely that the EU will completely abandon the remaining Russian gas, since Germany and Italy still have gas pipeline connections with the Russian Federation, despite the reduction of gas imports to almost zero.

This issue will be discussed at the G7 summit in Japan in order to create a mechanism for banning the resumption of gas imports from Russia, if Russia "opens" the taps again.