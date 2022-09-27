Poland became completely independent of Russian gas. The Baltic gas pipeline was opened in the country

The Baltic gas pipeline was opened, which will supply the country with gas from the Norwegian shelf through the territory of Denmark.

Among others, the President and Prime Minister of Poland Andrzej Duda and Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, took part in the solemn ceremony.

Duda emphasized that this gas pipeline gives the country independence from Russian gas, as the Russian Federation "turned on the faucet" in the Yamal gas pipeline.

In turn, Danish Prime Minister Fredriksen noted that Copenhagen supports sanctions against Russia, and Europe should do everything possible to prevent Russia from using energy as a weapon against Europe.

"Putin cannot win this war. We will continue to provide our great and joint support to Ukraine, together we will lead to the defeat of Putinʼs regime," she stressed.