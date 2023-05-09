News

Media: “Grain Corridor” has resumed operations — vessels are being inspected again

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The Turkish TV channel TRT, with reference to sources in the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey, writes that the Black Sea Grain Corridor has started working again. Before that, his work was blocked by Russia.

The TV channel clarifies that it was possible to resume the work of the grain initiative with the assistance of Turkey. Vessels are currently being inspected.