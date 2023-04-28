Zelenskyi told what he talked about with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, said that during the conversation with the President of China, Xi Jinping, they discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, the return of deported Ukrainian children, the release of prisoners, and the inadmissibility of supplying Russia with weapons.

He said this on April 28 during a conversation with journalists.

During the conversation with the Chinese leader, Zelensky emphasized the inadmissibility of supplying weapons to an aggressor country by any country in the world: "Ukraine would like all countries to understand the risks of supplying any type of weapons to Russia. I heard a positive response in that sense."

During their phone conversation, they also discussed the need to restore Ukraineʼs sovereignty and territorial integrity within the borders of 1991 and the importance of observing the UN Charter.

"They talked about all this and heard respect for all these principles. I believe that this is very important," — Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The leaders of Ukraine and China also discussed the return of Ukrainian prisoners and nearly 20,000 deported children. "There are moments when we should connect everyone we can, different countries of the world, so that they put pressure on the aggressor and terrorist — Russia, which kidnapped so many of our children," Zelenskyy added.