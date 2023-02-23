NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: The Alliance sees signs that China is planning to transfer weapons to Russia

NATO has seen signs that China is "considering and possibly planning" to send weapons to Russia to help it in its war in Ukraine.
This was stated by the head of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, in an interview with the Reuters agency.
“We have not seen any lethal aid shipments from China to Russia, but we have seen indications that they are considering and possibly planning to do so. That is why the United States and other allies are very clear about this. And China, of course, should not support Russiaʼs illegal war, which is a flagrant violation of international law," Stoltenberg said.
The head of NATO reminded that China is a member of the UN Security Council, and Russiaʼs war against Ukraine is a violation of the UN Charter.
"The basic principle of this charter is to respect the integrity of other nations and not invade another country, China should not be part of it," he said.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said last week that Washington is concerned that China is considering "lethal support" for Russiaʼs war in Ukraine. After meeting with Chinaʼs top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18, Blinken said: "I warned China against providing material support to Russia."
- The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering whether to publish intelligence about Chinaʼs possible arms transfer to Russia. According to US and allied intelligence, there is much less uncertainty about how China can help Russia. However, according to intelligence, Beijing has not yet made a decision regarding the supply of weapons to Russia.
- Meanwhile, China asks the US "not to lecture it" about the supply of weapons to Russia.
- On February 18, the Chinese authorities, for the first time, called the hostilities in Ukraine a war and announced a "peace plan" that would help end it. The "peace" position document is promised to be made public by the end of February.