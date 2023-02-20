China asks the USA “not to lecture them” about the supply of weapons to Russia

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Wang Wenbin told reporters that the United States "does not have the right to lecture about the possible supply of Chinese weapons to Russia."

"It is the U.S. side — not the Chinese side — which provides a constant flow of weapons to the battlefield... The U.S. side has no right to lecture China, and we will never accept dictates or even pressure from the U.S. on Sino-Russian relations," CNN quoted Wenbin as saying.

The representative of the Peopleʼs Republic of China also stated that China continues to "demand peace and promote negotiations" to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.