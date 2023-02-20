China asks the USA “not to lecture them” about the supply of weapons to Russia

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Peopleʼs Republic of China Wang Wenbin told reporters that the United States "does not have the right to lecture about the possible supply of Chinese weapons to Russia."
"It is the U.S. side — not the Chinese side — which provides a constant flow of weapons to the battlefield... The U.S. side has no right to lecture China, and we will never accept dictates or even pressure from the U.S. on Sino-Russian relations," CNN quoted Wenbin as saying.
The representative of the Peopleʼs Republic of China also stated that China continues to "demand peace and promote negotiations" to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
- On February 18, the Chinese authorities for the first time called the hostilities in Ukraine a war and announced a "peace plan" that would help end it. The "peace" position document is promised to be made public by the end of February.
- In January, the Administration of the President of the United States of America Joe Biden provided the Chinese government with evidence that China is helping Russia in its war with Ukraine.