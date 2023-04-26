Zelensky appointed a new ambassador to China — it would be the ex-minister Ryabikin

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a new ambassador to China. He became the former minister for strategic industries Pavlo Ryabikin.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 239/2023.

"To appoint Pavlo Ryabikin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Peopleʼs Republic of China," the document states.

Ryabikin previously worked as the head of the State Customs Service, director of Boryspil Airport and deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. In 2009-2010, he was the ambassador of Ukraine to Denmark.

Ryabikinʼs appointment took place after Zelenskyʼs conversation with Xi Jinping.