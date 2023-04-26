Zelensky appointed a new ambassador to China — it would be the ex-minister Ryabikin

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a new ambassador to China. He became the former minister for strategic industries Pavlo Ryabikin.
This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 239/2023.
"To appoint Pavlo Ryabikin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Peopleʼs Republic of China," the document states.
Ryabikin previously worked as the head of the State Customs Service, director of Boryspil Airport and deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. In 2009-2010, he was the ambassador of Ukraine to Denmark.
Ryabikinʼs appointment took place after Zelenskyʼs conversation with Xi Jinping.
- On March 13, The Wall Street Journal reported that Xi Jinping plans to speak with President Zelensky for the first time since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Sources of the publication noted that Xi Jinping will call the President of Ukraine after his visit to Moscow, which took place on March 20-22.
- Zelensky, speaking about a possible conversation or meeting with Xi Jinping, said on March 21 that "some signals were received in Kyiv, but there was no confirmation." Already on March 22, the Office of the President of Ukraine informed that Ukraine would initiate a conversation between Zelensky and Xi Jinping, but there are certain difficulties due to the position of the Peopleʼs Republic of China.
- In an AP interview published on March 29, Zelensky said that he was waiting for Xi Jinping in Ukraine.
- The head of the Ukrainian state believes that Xi Jinping belongs to those world leaders who still hesitate to support Ukraine in the war started by Russia. According to Zelensky, to states that are hesitating, Ukraine equally sends signals of readiness to "meet, discuss, talk and waits for an answer from them."