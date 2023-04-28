The Defense Minister Reznikov asked the Ukrainian military whether they have any complaints about food. The fighters want a vegetarian menu

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov listened to the comments of the Ukrainian military regarding food. According to him, there was only one complaint — about the lack of a vegetarian menu.
He said this at the briefing.
In the combat units, Reznikov was told that the soldiers did not have enough food for vegetarians. However, as the minister says, there are no complaints about the "quantity, quality, timeliness of issues in any unit."
"The task has been heard. I already told them: it should be a fasting menu, kosher, halal, depending on religious preferences. And this is normal, there is nothing extraordinary in this," says the head of the Ministry of Defense.
- At the beginning of January, a scandal broke out around the Ministry of Defense due to the purchase of food products at allegedly inflated prices several times over (in particular, eggs at 17 hryvnias per piece). Against this background, the Ministry of Defense decided to publish information about procurement contracts on its own website, as well as compare prices with market prices.
- Because of purchases for the army, three officials of the Ministry of Defense received suspicions, the department updated its personnel.
- After that, the Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov approved the composition of the Public Anti-Corruption Council.
- From April 23, the Prozorro system began to display information on non-armed defense purchases, including data on food services.