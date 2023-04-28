The Defense Minister Reznikov asked the Ukrainian military whether they have any complaints about food. The fighters want a vegetarian menu

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov listened to the comments of the Ukrainian military regarding food. According to him, there was only one complaint — about the lack of a vegetarian menu.

He said this at the briefing.

In the combat units, Reznikov was told that the soldiers did not have enough food for vegetarians. However, as the minister says, there are no complaints about the "quantity, quality, timeliness of issues in any unit."

"The task has been heard. I already told them: it should be a fasting menu, kosher, halal, depending on religious preferences. And this is normal, there is nothing extraordinary in this," says the head of the Ministry of Defense.