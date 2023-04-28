The Ukrainian military is already training on Leopard 1 tanks. They will begin to be transferred from the middle of the year

The Ukrainian military has already started training on Leopard 1 tanks. They will begin to be transferred to Ukraine from the middle of 2023.

The Defense Minister of Germany Boris Pistorius told about this in an interview with La Vanguardia.

"The training of over a hundred Ukrainian soldiers for Leopard 1 began this week. Delivery of up to 80 Leopard 1 tanks will begin in the middle of the year," he noted.

The minister reminded that Ukraine received 18 Leopard 2 tanks and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany. Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany are also preparing to hand over a batch of old Leopard 1 tanks.