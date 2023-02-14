Eight countries will supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Eight countries will supply Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks. These are Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. At the same time, the USA and Poland will send other tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin informed about this at a Ramstein-style meeting.

According to him, the USA, Germany, and the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with American Patriot air defense systems. In addition, the USA and the Czech Republic will provide tanks in addition to the T-72 already received from Poland.

France and Italy have committed to providing French-Italian SAMP/T air defense systems.

Several other countries are working on the supply of ammunition, the head of the Pentagon noted.

Austin did not provide details on the number and delivery dates of the specified equipment.