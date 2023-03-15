The US Defense Minister: Nine countries have agreed to transfer more than 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

The US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin informed that the tank coalition to help Ukraine has grown to nine countries. They plan to hand over 150 Leopard tanks.

He stated this before the meeting in the Ramstein format, which continues on March 15 in an online format.

"The coalition of countries that promised to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks continues to grow. Nine countries have now committed to providing more than 150 Leopard tanks," Austin noted.

At the same time, he did not name these countries.

According to him, in general, the partner countries have demonstrated excellent leadership over the past three months to help and provide eight Ukrainian brigades with tanks and other armored vehicles.

"We also need to find ways to gift new ammunition and air defense systems to Ukraine. To increase ammunition production, members of this Contact Group meet to develop innovative solutions to industrial production problems. And I am sure that we will continue to do everything possible to meet the needs of Ukraine this spring and beyond," Austin declared.