Spain is considering providing up to 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Spain previously informed that it would provide the armed forces with six Leopard tanks, but now the country is considering providing four more.

This was reported by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is visiting Kyiv.

"Spain will provide six Leopard 2A4 tanks. In the coming weeks, we will see if we can raise this number to 10," he stated at a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As for the protection of the Ukrainian sky, as Sanchez noted, Spain should "study this issue and discuss it with allies."