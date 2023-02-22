The government of Spain will hand over six Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But they are ready to increase the supply there.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Spain Margarita Robles, writes EFE.

She emphasized that currently the tanks are being repaired, and in general they will be combined into a tank battalion. Also, Spain is ready to increase supplies if necessary and at the request of other countries.

According to her, Spain plans to send such tanks at the end of March or at the beginning of April.