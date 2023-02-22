The government of Spain will hand over six Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. But they are ready to increase the supply there.
This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Spain Margarita Robles, writes EFE.
She emphasized that currently the tanks are being repaired, and in general they will be combined into a tank battalion. Also, Spain is ready to increase supplies if necessary and at the request of other countries.
According to her, Spain plans to send such tanks at the end of March or at the beginning of April.
- At the Ramstein meeting on February 14, the U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin stated that eight countries would supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. These are Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. The United States, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands will together provide more than 90 T-72 tanks, while the United Kingdom will provide Challenger 2 tanks.
- In February, training of Ukrainians on Leopard 2 tanks began in Germany. The spokeswoman of the German Ministry of Defense said that they should be completed by the end of the first quarter — simultaneously with the transfer of 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks.