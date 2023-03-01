Spain will repair Leopard tanks for Ukraine for €4 million

The Spanish government will spend €4.1 million to repair German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks in order to send them to Ukraine.
El Mundo writes about it.
The Spanish army has 53 such vehicles, most of them in need of repair and modernization. The work will be carried out by the contractor Santa Barbara in Alcalá de Guadeira (Seville).
Information about the repair was published on the Public Procurement Platform. Although there are no specifications in the contract, it is known that €4.1 million will be allocated for “bringing the Leopard 2A4 battle tanks to operational conditions.”
- On February 20, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to form at least two tank battalions equipped with Leopard 2. Currently, it is known that Finland will transfer three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and Norway eight tanks. Poland in the next two to three weeks will provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks.
- On February 23, during a visit to Kyiv, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that his country is considering providing Ukraine with up to 10 Leopard tanks.