The SBU published an intercepted conversation of the occupier — he tells how he cut the throats of the captives. He was identified

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published an intercepted conversation of a Russian soldier who talks about how he cuts the throats of captives.
The SBU reported this on April 27.
"A person should be slaughtered a little. But this is not the first time [for me]. I donʼt fucking care [...] People who are prisoners of war, it makes no sense for us to keep them. Well, because we ask them for all the information. There is no point in holding [them] on. Here... they need to be disposed of," a Russian military man tells his acquaintance about the crime he is about to commit after this phone conversation.
The occupier describes in detail how he cuts a personʼs throat. And he clarifies that he has enough of such cases, and he has to do it at night.
The SBU identified this Russian military man as Yevhen Yuriyovich Suchko from the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, born in 1995. He was mobilized in the fall of 2022, since then he and his unit have been at positions in Kharkiv region.
- On April 11, 2023, one video appeared on the Internet, on which, presumably, a Ukrainian soldier is being executed. In a video shared by the Russians, people in military uniforms with white ribbons (usually used for identification by the Russian military in Ukraine) behead a living person wearing a uniform with Ukrainian insignia. Later, the CNN TV channel found another video with the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers, which was carried out by the mercenaries of the PMC "Wagner".
- On March 6, 2023, a video of the Russians shooting a captured Ukrainian soldier appeared on Twitter. He was executed after he answered the occupiers: "Glory to Ukraine." Later, it was established that the video showed a soldier of the 119th separate brigade of the Territorail Defence Forces of the Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Matsievskyi.
- On July 28, 2022, a video of abuse of a prisoner of war in Ukrainian camouflage appeared in one of the Russian Telegram channels. Two Russian-speaking soldiers castrated the prisoner with a clerical knife. In another video, a tortured soldier is shot in the head and his body is dragged into a ditch. In early August, Bellingcat journalists were able to identify a Russian soldier who castrated a Ukrainian prisoner of war.