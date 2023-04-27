The SBU published an intercepted conversation of the occupier — he tells how he cut the throats of the captives. He was identified

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published an intercepted conversation of a Russian soldier who talks about how he cuts the throats of captives.

The SBU reported this on April 27.

"A person should be slaughtered a little. But this is not the first time [for me]. I donʼt fucking care [...] People who are prisoners of war, it makes no sense for us to keep them. Well, because we ask them for all the information. There is no point in holding [them] on. Here... they need to be disposed of," a Russian military man tells his acquaintance about the crime he is about to commit after this phone conversation.

The occupier describes in detail how he cuts a personʼs throat. And he clarifies that he has enough of such cases, and he has to do it at night.

The SBU identified this Russian military man as Yevhen Yuriyovich Suchko from the Novgorod region of the Russian Federation, born in 1995. He was mobilized in the fall of 2022, since then he and his unit have been at positions in Kharkiv region.