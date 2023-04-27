Leak of classified documents: The US Air Force removed two commanders of the unit where Jack Teixeira served

The US Air Force removed two commanders of the National Guard unit where Jack Teixeira — accused of leaking classified information — served.

This was reported by a representative of the US Air Force, quoted by Reuters.

The operational commander and the commander of the detachment of the 102nd intelligence wing, where Teixeira served, were removed from their positions. They were suspended for the duration of the investigation, and their access to secret systems and information was also temporarily blocked.