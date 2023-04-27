Leak of classified documents: The US Air Force removed two commanders of the unit where Jack Teixeira served

The US Air Force removed two commanders of the National Guard unit where Jack Teixeira — accused of leaking classified information — served.
This was reported by a representative of the US Air Force, quoted by Reuters.
The operational commander and the commander of the detachment of the 102nd intelligence wing, where Teixeira served, were removed from their positions. They were suspended for the duration of the investigation, and their access to secret systems and information was also temporarily blocked.
- On April 6, it became known that classified military documents related to the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia were published on social networks (Twitter and Telegram), and on April 7, it became known that a second batch of secret documents of the American authorities was published online.
- They are talking not only about Ukraine, but also about the activities of the USA in the Indo-Pacific region, in the Middle East, actions to fight terrorism and relations with China, about the UN, Hungary.
- The first documents about the war in Ukraine appeared on Discord servers (where fans of video games communicate) 48 hours after the Russian invasion, on April 13 , the FBI arrested a suspect in the leak of classified Pentagon data — 21-year-old national guard of the US Air Force Jack Teixeira.