Leaked Pentagon documents: Hungary may allow the transit of weapons to Ukraine through its skies

Hungary can open its airspace for the transit of military aid to Ukraine.
Politico writes about this, referring to Pentagon documents that got into social networks.
One of the documents contained a plan: Ukrainian pilots should fly Mi-8 helicopters, which they received as part of military aid, from Croatia to Ukraine through Hungarian territory.
The media note that if the information turns out to be true, it proves Hungaryʼs participation in arms transit, despite its promise to prohibit such transfers.
Also, this document can refute previous media reports that the Mi-8 will first go to Poland.
Hungary and Croatia ignored requests from Politico journalists.
- Earlier, the media wrote that Croatia plans to transfer 14 helicopters to Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Croatia have already removed 12 Mi-8MTV-1 and two Mi-8T helicopters from their inventory.
- On April 6, it became known that classified military documents related to the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia were published on social networks (Twitter and Telegram). The published documents seem to differ from the initial version — they overestimate American estimates of the losses of the Ukrainian army and underestimate the probable number of Russians killed. But the photos of schedules of arms deliveries, the number of troops and battalions, and other plans look authentic. The Pentagon is conducting its own investigation.
- On April 7, it became known that the second batch of secret documents of the American authorities was published on the network. They are talking not only about Ukraine, but also about the activities of the USA in the Indo-Pacific region, in the Middle East, actions to fight terrorism and rivalry with China.
- On April 9, Bellingcat reported that documents from the Pentagon began to appear on the Internet as early as January 2023 on some Discord servers where video game fans chatted.
- On April 10, the Pentagon confirmed that due to the leak of documents, "very sensitive secret" information became public.
- On April 13 , the FBI arrested 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a suspect in the leak of classified Pentagon data.