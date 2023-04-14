Leaked Pentagon documents: Hungary may allow the transit of weapons to Ukraine through its skies

Hungary can open its airspace for the transit of military aid to Ukraine.

Politico writes about this, referring to Pentagon documents that got into social networks.

One of the documents contained a plan: Ukrainian pilots should fly Mi-8 helicopters, which they received as part of military aid, from Croatia to Ukraine through Hungarian territory.

The media note that if the information turns out to be true, it proves Hungaryʼs participation in arms transit, despite its promise to prohibit such transfers.

Also, this document can refute previous media reports that the Mi-8 will first go to Poland.

Hungary and Croatia ignored requests from Politico journalists.