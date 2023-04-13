The FBI has arrested a suspect in the leak of classified Pentagon data

The FBI arrested 21-year-old Jack Teixeira on suspicion of involvement in the leak of classified information of the US Department of Defense.

This was reported by The New York Times.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland officially announced the arrest of Jack Teixeira in the case of leaked documents.

Before that, The New York Times reported that 21-year-old US National Guard Jack Teixeira was the administrator of the Discord channel where the Pentagonʼs secret documents were published. The boy served in the US Air Force Guard in Massachusetts. He was a member of the intelligence unit and could have access to such documents. Teixeira was able to be counted thanks to his accounts on the Internet, in particular in the game service Steam.

On April 13, The Washington Post reporters spoke with an alleged member of a Discord chat where more than hundreds of classified Pentagon documents were sent. The authors of the material assume that behind this is a "weapon enthusiast" who worked at a military base and shared secret information with his friends.