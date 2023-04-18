Leak of Pentagon documents: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres got angry with President Zelensky after his visit to Ukraine

After his visit to Kyiv on March 8, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "was furious" with Volodymyr Zelensky and "almost smiled" when it came to Ukraineʼs territorial integrity.

This is reported by The Washington Post (WP) with reference to leaked Pentagon documents.

The leak suggests that the United States has been gathering intelligence on António Guterres and obtained his conversation with spokesman Stephane Dujarric. Guterres was "really angry" at the unexpected public award ceremony for Ukrainian defenders in honor of International Womenʼs Day.

The head of the UN did not like the fact that Volodymyr Zelensky later published a photo and video where, as WP writes, Guterres allegedly "congratulates the military personnel of one of the sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war."

Presentation of awards to Ukrainian women defenders during the visit of the UN Secretary General to Kyiv.

In another Pentagon document, it was written that when Antonio Guterres spoke about the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, he "tried not to smile the whole time."

In a conversation with the spokesman, the Secretary General emphasized that he came to Ukraine to help, but the Ukrainians are allegedly "doing everything to eliminate us."