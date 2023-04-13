Leak of Pentagon documents: the US believes that the UN Secretary General is conniving with Russia

Washington has been keeping a close eye on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres because of suspicions that he is overly accommodating to Russia.
Pentagon documents testify to this, writes the BBC.
One of the files stated that "Guterres was so eager to preserve the [Black Sea grain] agreement that he was willing to go along with Russiaʼs interests" and allegedly made efforts to improve Russian export opportunities "even when it involved Russian entities or individuals who are under sanctions".
The Pentagon assessed the UN Secretary Generalʼs actions in February as undermining broad efforts to hold Russia accountable for the war against Ukraine.
The UN reacted to these documents and stated that it was outraged by such assumptions. A representative of the UN, who remained anonymous, told reporters that the organization is doing "everything possible" to lower food prices, mitigate the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the poorest sections of the worldʼs population, etc.
- On April 6, it became known that classified military documents related to the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia were published on social networks (Twitter and Telegram). The published documents seem to differ from the initial version — they overestimate American estimates of the losses of the Ukrainian army and underestimate the probable number of Russians killed. But the photos of schedules of arms deliveries, the number of troops and battalions, and other plans look authentic. The Pentagon is conducting its own investigation.
- On April 7, it became known that the second batch of secret documents of the American authorities was published on the network. They are talking not only about Ukraine, but also about the activities of the USA in the Indo-Pacific region, in the Middle East, actions to fight terrorism and rivalry with China.
- On April 9, Bellingcat reported that documents from the Pentagon began to appear on the Internet as early as January 2023 on some Discord servers where video game fans chatted.
- On April 10, the Pentagon confirmed that due to the leak of documents, "very sensitive secret" information became public.
- On April 13, The Washington Post reporters spoke with an alleged member of a Discord chat where more than hundreds of classified Pentagon documents were sent. The authors of the material assume that behind this is a "weapon enthusiast" who worked at a military base and shared secret information with his friends.