Washington has been keeping a close eye on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres because of suspicions that he is overly accommodating to Russia.

Pentagon documents testify to this, writes the BBC.

One of the files stated that "Guterres was so eager to preserve the [Black Sea grain] agreement that he was willing to go along with Russiaʼs interests" and allegedly made efforts to improve Russian export opportunities "even when it involved Russian entities or individuals who are under sanctions".

The Pentagon assessed the UN Secretary Generalʼs actions in February as undermining broad efforts to hold Russia accountable for the war against Ukraine.

The UN reacted to these documents and stated that it was outraged by such assumptions. A representative of the UN, who remained anonymous, told reporters that the organization is doing "everything possible" to lower food prices, mitigate the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the poorest sections of the worldʼs population, etc.