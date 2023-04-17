Ukrainian intelligence knows the name of the executioner of the Ukrainian soldier

Ukrainian military intelligence knows the name of the executioner of the Ukrainian soldier. This was stated by the head of intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with NV.ua.

"We know who he is. [...] Somehow it happened that almost all of those who did such things, where we clearly knew about it, no longer exist. Therefore, I do not think that this person will be an exception," Budanov said.

According to him, cases of executions are isolated.

On the evening of April 11, 2023, one video appeared on the Internet, which allegedly showed the execution of a Ukrainian soldier. In a video shared by the Russians, people in military uniforms with white ribbons (usually used for identification by the Russian military in Ukraine) behead a living person wearing a uniform with Ukrainian insignia. Later, the CNN TV channel found another video of the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers, carried out by the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.