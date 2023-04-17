Ukrainian intelligence knows the name of the executioner of the Ukrainian soldier

Ukrainian military intelligence knows the name of the executioner of the Ukrainian soldier. This was stated by the head of intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with NV.ua.
"We know who he is. [...] Somehow it happened that almost all of those who did such things, where we clearly knew about it, no longer exist. Therefore, I do not think that this person will be an exception," Budanov said.
According to him, cases of executions are isolated.
On the evening of April 11, 2023, one video appeared on the Internet, which allegedly showed the execution of a Ukrainian soldier. In a video shared by the Russians, people in military uniforms with white ribbons (usually used for identification by the Russian military in Ukraine) behead a living person wearing a uniform with Ukrainian insignia. Later, the CNN TV channel found another video of the beheading of Ukrainian soldiers, carried out by the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.
- On July 28, 2022, a video of abuse of a prisoner of war in Ukrainian camouflage appeared on one of the Russian Telegram channels. Two other Russian-speaking soldiers castrated the prisoner with a clerical knife. In another video, a tortured soldier is shot in the head and his body is dragged into a ditch. In early August, Bellingcat journalists were able to identify a Russian soldier who castrated a Ukrainian prisoner of war.
- On March 6, 2023, a video of the Russians shooting a captured Ukrainian soldier appeared on Twitter. He was executed after he answered the occupiers: "Glory to Ukraine." Later, it was established that the video showed a soldier of the 119th separate brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Chernihiv region, Oleksandr Matsievskyi.