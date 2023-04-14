The mayor of Poltava city, Oleksandr Mamai, was dismissed from his post by a court decision

Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai was dismissed from his post by the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

On April 4, the HACC verdict of March 2 became legally binding. According to it, the mayor of Poltava was found guilty of organizing the embezzlement of property by abusing his official position, as well as organizing knowingly false information in official documents.

On April 12, 2023, the executive committee dismissed Oleksandr Mamai from his post. He was issued a work book with a corresponding entry, in accordance with the requirements of the law.

According to the agreement, Mamai transferred 2 million hryvnias to the United 24 Fund for the Army of Drones project.