The mayor of Poltava city, Oleksandr Mamai, was dismissed from his post by a court decision

Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamai was dismissed from his post by the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court.
This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.
On April 4, the HACC verdict of March 2 became legally binding. According to it, the mayor of Poltava was found guilty of organizing the embezzlement of property by abusing his official position, as well as organizing knowingly false information in official documents.
On April 12, 2023, the executive committee dismissed Oleksandr Mamai from his post. He was issued a work book with a corresponding entry, in accordance with the requirements of the law.
According to the agreement, Mamai transferred 2 million hryvnias to the United 24 Fund for the Army of Drones project.
- Oleksandr Mamai first became the mayor of Poltava in 2010. Then 61.6% of voters supported him. In 2012, Mamai joined the Party of Regions, but left it in 2014 — after ex-president Viktor Yanukovych fled Ukraine. In 2015, Mamai was re-elected mayor of Poltava. In 2018, the city council voted for his resignation, accusing him of violating the Constitution. In November 2020 , Mamai was re-elected mayor of the city.
- On December 29, 2022, Oleksandr Mamai was informed of the suspicion of disclosing information about the placement of positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.
- Back in 2021, the mayor of Poltava, Oleksandr Mamai, was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" website for his statements on the air of the NASH TV channel. At that time, he said that "two superpowers are fighting" in Donbas — the USA and Russia, and in the military conflict itself "brother goes against brother".
- On March 2, 2023, the court sentenced Mamai to a suspended sentence: 5 years in prison with a one-year probationary period. The mayor of Poltava was suspected of misappropriation and embezzlement of property and abuse of office. In 2020, Oleksandr Mamai hired two women without a higher education, who actually cleaned the mayorʼs house, as urban planning specialists at the City Development Institute.
- Andriy Karpov, secretary of the Poltava City Council, head of the European Solidarity faction, began to perform the duties of the mayor of Poltava on March 3. This happened after the convicted mayor Mamai went on vacation from March 2 to 31.