The mayor of Poltava was declared about the suspicion — he was allegedly divulging the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamai was declared about the suspicion of disclosing information about the location of positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Babel" was informed about this by the SBU.

Mamai is suspected under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code (unauthorized dissemination of information about the transfer of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine or about the deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, committed under martial law).

On the morning of December 29, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine conducted investigative actions in the premises of the Poltava City Council.

There, in the session hall, the mayor held a meeting with the athletes of the regional federation of eastern martial arts "Dragon". At the exit from the hall, he was met by SBU employees and taken to his office.

According to the investigation, the suspect shared data that was not made publicly available by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense, or other authorized state bodies.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Poltava SBU Department under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutorʼs office.

The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of up to 12 years.