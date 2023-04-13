News

Germany allowed Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighters from its stockpiles to Ukraine

Liza Brovko
The German government has approved Polandʼs request to send MiG-29 fighters from the Cold War era to Ukraine.

Poland plans to send five aircraft for the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic, 23 of which were transferred to the Polish army in 2002.