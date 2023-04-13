Germany allowed Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighters from its stockpiles to Ukraine

The German government has approved Polandʼs request to send MiG-29 fighters from the Cold War era to Ukraine.
Poland plans to send five aircraft for the Defense Forces of Ukraine from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic, 23 of which were transferred to the Polish army in 2002.
- On April 3, Poland announced the transfer of the first few MiG-29s to Ukraine, but did not specify the exact number. Now it is known that there were four of them. After Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs visit to Polish President Andrzej Duda, the transfer of ten more fighter jets was announced.
- On March 23, Slovakia already handed over the first four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. Other aircraft will be handed over in the coming weeks. For security reasons, these deliveries will not be announced. However, some media wrote that Slovakia will transfer 13 MiG-29s.
- Ukraine is asking its allies for Western-made multirole fighter jets, such as the F-15, F-16 and F-18. So far, the partners have agreed only to train Ukrainian pilots, in particular , this was promised by Britain, Poland and three other countries, which are kept secret. Discussions about preparations for the transfer of Western aircraft are ongoing.