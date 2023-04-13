Poland sent an official request to Germany for the transfer of MiG-29 fighters of the Cold War era to Ukraine

Poland turned to Germany with an official request to send MiG-29 fighters of the Cold War to Ukraine.

This information was confirmed by the German government on April 13, writes DW.

Poland has already sent eight planes to Ukraine, which was confirmed by Polish President Andrzej Duda in March. But the ones they want to deliver now come from the old stocks of the German Democratic Republic.

Soviet-made aircraft previously belonged to the GDR, and in 2002, 23 of them were transferred to Poland.

The head of the German Defense Ministry, Boris Pistorius, said that a decision on the fighter jets will be made on April 13.