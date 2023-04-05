Spain will send six Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the second half of April

The Defense Minister of Spain Margarita Robles informed that six German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks will go to Ukraine in the second half of April.

Reuters writes about it.

In March, it said it planned to send the tanks after Easter, on April 9. In total, Spain undertook to send 10 tanks to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to Robles, four more tanks are currently being repaired.

The country also trained 40 crew members and 15 tank mechanics at the military base in the city of Zaragoza.