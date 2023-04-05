Spain will send six Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the second half of April

The Defense Minister of Spain Margarita Robles informed that six German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks will go to Ukraine in the second half of April.
Reuters writes about it.
In March, it said it planned to send the tanks after Easter, on April 9. In total, Spain undertook to send 10 tanks to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to Robles, four more tanks are currently being repaired.
The country also trained 40 crew members and 15 tank mechanics at the military base in the city of Zaragoza.
- At the Ramstein meeting on February 14, the US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin informed that eight countries would supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. These are Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands. The United States, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands will together provide more than 90 T-72 tanks, while the United Kingdom will provide Challenger 2 tanks.
- On February 23, during a visit to Kyiv, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that his country is considering providing Ukraine with up to 10 Leopard tanks. The Spanish government spent €4.1 million on their repair.
- On March 15, the US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin stated that the tank coalition to help Ukraine has grown to nine countries. They plan to hand over 150 Leopard tanks.