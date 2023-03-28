The case of a record bribe of $6 million: the accused Andriy Kicha made a deal with the SAPO — he received a suspended sentence

The former manager of the Burisma company Andriy Kicha — was called the "right hand" of the ex-minister of ecology during the Yanukovych era, Mykola Zlochevsky — admitted his guilt and entered into an agreement with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

The press service of SAPO and the Anti-corruption Center inform about it.

The court sentenced him to five years in prison and released him from serving the sentence with a probationary period of one year. At the same time, Kicha undertook to transfer 100 million hryvnias for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

If he did not agree to the deal, he would have faced five to ten years in prison with the potential confiscation of property worth about 10 million hryvnias.