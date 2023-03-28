The case of a record bribe of $6 million: the accused Andriy Kicha made a deal with the SAPO — he received a suspended sentence

The former manager of the Burisma company Andriy Kicha — was called the "right hand" of the ex-minister of ecology during the Yanukovych era, Mykola Zlochevsky — admitted his guilt and entered into an agreement with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).
The press service of SAPO and the Anti-corruption Center inform about it.
The court sentenced him to five years in prison and released him from serving the sentence with a probationary period of one year. At the same time, Kicha undertook to transfer 100 million hryvnias for drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
If he did not agree to the deal, he would have faced five to ten years in prison with the potential confiscation of property worth about 10 million hryvnias.
- On June 13, 2020, NABU director Artem Sytnyk and the already former head of SAPO Nazar Kholodnytskyi stated that they were offered a bribe for closing the case against former Minister of Ecology Mykola Zlochevsky. The company Burisma, whose president is Zlochevsky, denied his involvement.
- On July 1, 2020, NABU declared Zlochevsky about the suspicion. On August 10 of the same year, he was declared wanted, and already on October 13, the Pechersk Court ordered the Prosecutor General to close the case. SAPO appealed the decision, and NABU stated that the Supreme Council of Justice interfered in the investigation.
- On December 1, 2020, NABU completed the investigation of the case, and in April the case went to court.
- The figures in the case are: Mykola Ilyashenko, who was removed from the position of first deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Kyiv; the former director of legal affairs at Burisma Andriy Kicha; Olena Mazurova, who was set on bail of 120 million hryvnias.