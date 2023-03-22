Businessman Henadii Korban lost the court case against activist Roman Ratushnyi, who died in the war

The court in Kyiv ruled in favor of Roman Ratushnyi and the "Protect Protasiv Yar" organization.
This is reported by Watchers.Media.
Businessman Hennadii Korban appealed to the Ratushnyi and his public organization to protect honor and dignity. Korban demanded to refute the information about his involvement in Daytona Group LLC, the attempt to develop Protasiv Yar, and his moral and ethical qualities.
On December 9, 2021, the Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv satisfied Korbanʼs lawsuit. Last year, an appeal upheld that decision.
The lawyers of Ratushnyʼs parents and his organization appealed to the Supreme Court. He canceled the previous decision and sent the case for a new appeal. This time the court ruled in favor of Roman Ratushnyi.
- Daytona Group LLC, which is associated with Dnipro businessman Hennadii Korban, received a sublease of a plot in the Protasiv Yar recreation park in Kyiv. They wanted to build a residential-office-shopping complex with a hotel and parking lot there. Subsequently, the Kyiv City Council included this site in the list of green areas for general use of the capital — this means that it is not possible to build there.
- Roman Ratushnyi participated in a number of protest actions against the development of Protasiv Yar in Kyiv. He was the head of the initiative, and then of the public organization "Protect Protasiv Yar".
- On June 14, 2022, it became known that Roman Ratushnyi died fighting as part of the 93rd mechanized brigade near Izyum. The mayor of Kyiv promised to save Protasiv Yar from construction in honor of Ratushnyi, later the Kyiv City Council supported the creation of a landscape reserve in Protasiv Yar.
- On July 22, 2022, during customs control at the border with Poland, Hennadiy Korbanʼs passport was confiscated. The reason is the termination of citizenship. On July 26, he was released from the transit zone to Poland. On July 28, the President Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision to strip Korban of his citizenship legal. He did not give the reasons for this decision.