Businessman Henadii Korban lost the court case against activist Roman Ratushnyi, who died in the war

The court in Kyiv ruled in favor of Roman Ratushnyi and the "Protect Protasiv Yar" organization.

This is reported by Watchers.Media.

Businessman Hennadii Korban appealed to the Ratushnyi and his public organization to protect honor and dignity. Korban demanded to refute the information about his involvement in Daytona Group LLC, the attempt to develop Protasiv Yar, and his moral and ethical qualities.

On December 9, 2021, the Solomyanskyi District Court of Kyiv satisfied Korbanʼs lawsuit. Last year, an appeal upheld that decision.

The lawyers of Ratushnyʼs parents and his organization appealed to the Supreme Court. He canceled the previous decision and sent the case for a new appeal. This time the court ruled in favor of Roman Ratushnyi.