The President called the decision to revoke the citizenship of businessman Hennadiy Korban legal

Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time commented on the decision to revoke the Ukrainian citizenship of the businessman and head of the Dnipro Defense Staff, Hennadiy Korban.
During a briefing with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, he stated that the decision signed by him is completely legal.
"First of all, there is no speculation. We grant or revoke citizenship of our state on a regular basis. This is an ongoing process and everything is happening within the framework of the current legislation," said Zelensky, answering journalistsʼ questions.
- On July 20, a number of Ukrainian mass media, citing their own sources in law enforcement agencies, the Office of the President, and the leadership of the Servant of the People faction, reported that the president might sign a decree to revoke the citizenship of Hennadiy Korban, MP Vadym Rabinovych, and oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On the evening of July 21, MP from "Batkivshchyna" Serhiy Vlasenko published a photo of the July 18 decree on the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of 10 people. The list included Korban, Kolomoiskyi and Rabinovych, as well as the current MP from "Servant of the People" Ihor Vasylkovskyi.
- On July 22, during customs control at the border with Poland, Hennadiy Korbanʼs passport was confiscated. The reason is the termination of citizenship.