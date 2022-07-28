The President called the decision to revoke the citizenship of businessman Hennadiy Korban legal

Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time commented on the decision to revoke the Ukrainian citizenship of the businessman and head of the Dnipro Defense Staff, Hennadiy Korban.

During a briefing with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, he stated that the decision signed by him is completely legal.

"First of all, there is no speculation. We grant or revoke citizenship of our state on a regular basis. This is an ongoing process and everything is happening within the framework of the current legislation," said Zelensky, answering journalistsʼ questions.