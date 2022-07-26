The businessman Korban said that he was released from the transit zone to Poland

The businessman, Hennady Korban, was released from the transit zone and is currently in Poland.

He reported this on Facebook.

"I left the transit zone. I am currently in Poland. As you know, I was not allowed home. The passport was taken, marking my status as a "stateless person" in the "citizenship" column,” he wrote.

Korban added that he was looking for an opportunity to cross the border of Ukraine again. "I still have a birth certificate in my hands, which no one can stop or cancel. In this document it is written where I was born — the Dnipropetrovsk city, Ukraine. However, necessity is the mother of invention, as popular wisdom shows," he added.