The businessman Korban said that he was released from the transit zone to Poland

The businessman, Hennady Korban, was released from the transit zone and is currently in Poland.
He reported this on Facebook.
"I left the transit zone. I am currently in Poland. As you know, I was not allowed home. The passport was taken, marking my status as a "stateless person" in the "citizenship" column,” he wrote.
Korban added that he was looking for an opportunity to cross the border of Ukraine again. "I still have a birth certificate in my hands, which no one can stop or cancel. In this document it is written where I was born — the Dnipropetrovsk city, Ukraine. However, necessity is the mother of invention, as popular wisdom shows," he added.
- On July 22, during customs control at the border with Poland, Hennady Korbanʼs passport was confiscated. The reason is the termination of citizenship. Then Korban asked the President, Volodymyr Zelensky, whether it was possible to resolve this "misunderstanding".
- On July 20, "Ukrainska Pravda” (”Ukrainian Truth”) and a number of Ukrainian mass media, citing their own sources in law enforcement agencies, the Presidentʼs Office and the leadership of the "Servant of the People" faction, reported that the president may sign a decree on the deprivation of citizenship of the head of the Dnipro Territorial Defense Staff, Hennady Korban, the MP, Vadym Rabinovych, and oligarch, Ihor Kolomoiskyi. In the evening of July 21, the MP of "Motherland" faction, Serhiy Vlasenko, published a photo of the July 18 decree on the deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship of 10 people. The list included Korban, Kolomoiskyi and Rabinovych, as well as the current MP from "Servant of the People" faction, Ihor Vasylkovskyi.