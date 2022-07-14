The Kyiv City Council supported the creation of a landscape reserve in Protasiv Yar. This will not allow starting construction on its territory

The Kyiv City Council decided to create a landscape reserve in Protasiv Yar.

85 members of the council voted for it.

"The creation of the nature reserve is a tribute to the memory of Roman Ratushny and evidence that his work and the work of many Kyivans who fought for this green zone was not in vain," said the mayor of the capital.

Roman Ratushnyi became famous during a series of protest actions against the development of Protasiv Yar in Kyiv. He was the head of the initiative, and then of the public organization "Protect Protasiv Yar". Ratushnyi was also suspected during riots near the Presidentʼs Office for actions in support of activist Serhii Sternenko. Then the windows of the building were broken and the doors were burned.

On June 14, it became known that Ratushnyi died fighting as part of the 93rd mechanized brigade. While saying goodbye to the activist, Klychko promised to leave Protasiv Yar as a green zone.