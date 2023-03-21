Access to the caves and relics was closed in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The Ministry of Culture is conducting an inspection there

Access to caves and relics was restricted in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. A commission of the Ministry of Culture started working there, which will determine how preserved the museum exhibits are.

The press service of the department writes about it.

They noted that on March 20, the management of the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve sent a letter to the UOC MP monastery stating that access to the caves and relics would be suspended.

"Relics of monks and other shrines are considered cultural and historical values. Prayer will also be impossible in several churches near the caves — access to the Exaltation of the Cross Church, the Annozachatiivskyi Church, and the Church in honor of the Cathedral of All Saints of the Caves (Warm Church) will be suspended," they said there.