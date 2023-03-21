Access to the caves and relics was closed in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The Ministry of Culture is conducting an inspection there

Access to caves and relics was restricted in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. A commission of the Ministry of Culture started working there, which will determine how preserved the museum exhibits are.
The press service of the department writes about it.
They noted that on March 20, the management of the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve sent a letter to the UOC MP monastery stating that access to the caves and relics would be suspended.
"Relics of monks and other shrines are considered cultural and historical values. Prayer will also be impossible in several churches near the caves — access to the Exaltation of the Cross Church, the Annozachatiivskyi Church, and the Church in honor of the Cathedral of All Saints of the Caves (Warm Church) will be suspended," they said there.
- Before the New Year, the "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" reserve informed the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate that, as of January 1, it was not renewing the contract for its use with the Assumption Cathedral and the Tabernacle Church.
- On December 1, the President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine instructed the government to submit to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine.
- On December 2, the National Security and Defense Council introduced personal sanctions against ex-MP Vadym Novinskyi, a vicar of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra Petro Lebed and a number of other priests of the UOC MP.
- On March 10, the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" sent a letter to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate about the termination of the lease agreement. Priests are asked to leave the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.
- The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Ukraine must vacate all the premises it rents in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra by March 29. The UOC MP stated that these demands have no legal basis.