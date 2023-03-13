Metropolitan Pavlo stated that the UOC MP will not leave the Lavra

The vicar of the Holy Assumption Monastery of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP), which currently occupies part of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavlo stated that he intends to "defend his rights to the last" and not vacate the territory of the Lavra.

He stated this on Sunday, March 12, during a sermon in one of the churches of the Lower Lavra, the video of which was published on YouTube.

Pavlo declared that "the Apocalypse is beginning" and criticized the Ukrainian authorities and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

"Probably, the Apocalypse begins in Ukraine, because there are great shrines here. Kyiv is called the second Jerusalem. All of our Holy Rus, Ukraine and other cities are covered with the relics of the saints of God," noted the Metropolitan.

He urged his supporters to "defend their rights and their sanctuaries."

“Brothers and sisters, you must not stand aside. We elected these MPs, and today we must give an answer: as we elected, so we can remove them, as it is established in the civilized world. Therefore, we will have to raise our voices. We must defend our faith, we must not disgrace the Church, let even me be shot. I am not afraid of death," concluded Pavlo.