The captured military officer Matsievskyi, who was shot by the Russians after saying “Glory to Ukraine!”, was a citizen of Moldova

Military Oleksandr Matsievskyi, who was shot by the Russians after saying "Glory to Ukraine!", was a citizen of Moldova who defended Ukraine in the ranks of the 163rd battalion of the 119th separate brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova.

The department strongly condemned the murder of a citizen of Moldova and called the actions of the Russians a war crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian laws.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Oleksandr Matsievsky and solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry noted.