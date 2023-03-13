The captured military officer Matsievskyi, who was shot by the Russians after saying “Glory to Ukraine!”, was a citizen of Moldova

Military Oleksandr Matsievskyi, who was shot by the Russians after saying "Glory to Ukraine!", was a citizen of Moldova who defended Ukraine in the ranks of the 163rd battalion of the 119th separate brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova.
The department strongly condemned the murder of a citizen of Moldova and called the actions of the Russians a war crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian laws.
"We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Oleksandr Matsievsky and solidarity with the Ukrainian people," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry noted.
- On March 6, activists Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov posted on Twitter a video of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian soldier by the Russians. He was executed after he answered "Glory to Ukraine" to the occupiers. The killing of unarmed prisoners of war is a war crime under the Geneva Convention. The security service opened a criminal case over the shooting of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. It was opened under Art. 438 part 2 of the Criminal Code — violation of the laws and customs of war.
- Later, the General Staff reported that the Ukrainian soldier who was shot by the Russians for shouting "Glory to Ukraine" was a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade, Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura. Tymofiy Shadura has been considered missing since February 3, 2023, after hostilities in the area of the city of Bakhmut. However, the regional command of the forces of the Military Training Center "Pivnich" denied the information of the General Staff about the identity of the Ukrainian soldier shot by the Russians. They assured that the video showed Oleksandr Matsievskyi, a soldier of the 119th separate brigade of the Military Police of the Chernihiv region.