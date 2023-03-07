The Ground Forces named the soldier who was shot by the Russians for shouting “Glory to Ukraine”

The Ukrainian soldier who was shot by the Russians for shouting "Glory to Ukraine" is the serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura.

The name was given on March 7 by the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstantin Ostrozkyi.

Timofey Shadura has been considered missing since February 3, 2023, after hostilities in the area of the city of Bakhmut. Currently, the body of the soldier is in the temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation of the identity can take place only after the return of the body and the relevant examinations.