Russians shot a captured soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces after his words “Glory to Ukraine”

Activists Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov posted on Twitter a video of the shooting of a captured Ukrainian soldier by the Russians. He was executed after he answered “Glory to Ukraine” (”Slava Ukraini”) to the occupiers.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak commented on this crime with the words: “War crimes are cultivated in Russia. And they are whitewashed by their propaganda and myths about the "Nazis". Killing a captive is another example of this. And this is also an example of their national insignificance and weakness. There will be retribution for every such war crime.”